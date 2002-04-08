MamaMancini's Secures $2 Million in Sales Through "Today's Special Value" Promotion on QVC®

MamaMancini’s Product Named ‘Today’s Special Value’ on QVC, Promoted with Approximately 5 Hours of Airtime

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that QVC® selected the Company’s 3-Cheese Beef and Turkey Meatballs in Italian Sauce as the network’s Today’s Special Value (TSV) promotion for December 8th, 2021 – airing a promotion with approximately 5 hours of airtime on several shows throughout the day.

The promotion was extremely successful with MamaMancini’s sales over $800,000 for immediate delivery throughout the holidays. The airings, which launched at midnight, provided QVC customers the opportunity to purchase MamaMancini’s product throughout the day at special value-based pricing. In working with popular show hosts, Co-Founder Daniel Mancini offered the company’s award-winning Meatballs and Sauce in a product packaging specifically designed for the Today’s Special Value promotion.

In addition, the product was sold in the auto-delivery program adding approximately $1.2 million in scheduled 2022 sales. Over 30% of all customers enrolled in the recurring 60-day, 5-installment auto-delivery schedule (auto-delivery is an opt-out program of QVC and projected sales have been reduced by a modest percentage).

“We were truly privileged to be selected as QVC’s Today’s Special Value, which we view as the network’s top daily promotional category,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We are very pleased to offer QVC’s discerning customers the opportunity to purchase our award-winning products at a favorable value-based pricing approach – all in a packaging especially designed to be attractive to QVC audiences.

“We place significant value on our mutually beneficial relationship with QVC, representing an exciting partnership for our business through the access to their unique direct-to-consumer platform – reaching millions of shoppers nationwide. I look forward to continued success on QVC in the months to come, creating value for both MamaMancini’s cherished customers and shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

QVC reaches over 100 million homes in North America and is estimated to be the largest direct to consumer marketer in North America. MamaMancini’s sells over 25 products on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, with auto ships and online purchases on the QVC website.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 40 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us