L3Harris Elects Former US Ambassador and Commander of US Pacific Command Admiral Harry B. Harris, Jr. (Ret.) to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

L3Harris Elects Former US Ambassador and Commander of US Pacific Command Admiral Harry B. Harris, Jr. (Ret.) to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) today announced that Admiral Harry B. Harris, Jr., U.S. Navy (Ret.) – former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command – has been elected to the Board of Directors. His addition expands the L3Harris Board to 13 members.

Admiral Harris, 65, served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 2018 to 2021, working closely with leading technology companies to promote innovation and collaboration – particularly in areas such as 5G, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

“Admiral Harris has had a distinguished career and brings a wealth of international, military and technology experience to the L3Harris Board,” said William M. Brown, Executive Chair. “We look forward to his many contributions as we continue to implement our long-term growth strategy.”

During his 40-year U.S. military career, from 1978 to 2018, Admiral Harris commanded the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM), U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 6th Fleet, NATO Striking and Support Forces, and the Joint Task Force in Guantanamo. As Commander of USPACOM, he oversaw 400,000 military and civilian personnel – across more than 50 percent of the globe. Harris also participated in numerous combat operations, including Desert Shield/Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Odyssey Dawn. He has flown more than 4,400 hours, including 400-plus combat hours.

Admiral Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and master’s degrees in public administration from Harvard University and in national security studies from Georgetown University. He also completed the Seminar 21 fellowship at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Admiral Harris’ knowledge and expertise will be tremendous assets as we expand our global presence and partnerships, and invest in developing innovative integrated technologies to address our customers’ critical missions,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

“I believe strongly in L3Harris’ agile approach and central mission to deliver innovative technology quickly to support warfighters who protect the U.S. and our allies,” said Admiral Harris. “I am excited to join L3Harris’ Board of Directors and will leverage my first-hand military and international experience to help move that mission forward.”

Biography

High+resolution+photograph

About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005100r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005100/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment