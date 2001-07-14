IronNet Wins 2021 Threat Detection Product of the Year at the Cyber Security Awards

IronNet, Inc. ( NYSE:IRNT, Financial) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader in Collective+Defense and Network Detection and Response (NDR), today announced its IronDome® Collective Defense platform has been recognized as a Product of the Year in the Threat Detection category by the independent, UK-based Cyber Security Awards. This is the second year in a row that IronNet has won the distinguished award.

IronDome is the industry's first automated threat-sharing solution that facilitates a crowdsourced-like environment for delivering cyberattack intelligence in real time and with situational context. It operates by sharing anonymized threat detections from individual enterprise networks within secure Collective Defense communities. By automating the anonymous sharing of threat detections triggered by behavioral analytics within groups of related entities, such as sectors and supply chains, SOC analysts can better prioritize alerts for a faster and more effective response.

In each Collective Defense community, correlated threat detections reveal broad attack patterns, giving all members early insight into potential incoming attacks. IronDome dynamically creates a real-time cyber radar picture at network speed and cloud scale. Every customer anonymously contributing its threat data into the community reaps additional benefits from the shared intelligence and combined analyst expertise of the other organizations. In this way, smaller organizations can benefit from the more advanced security posture of larger community members such as energy companies and global financial firms.

This is the latest win of several awards for IronNet in 2021. Earlier this year, the company was named the Advanced+Persistent+Threat+%28APT%29+Solution+Provider+of+the+Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, as well as the AWS Public Sector Best Cybersecurity Solution. Also, in July, IronNet received the title %26ldquo%3BVendor+Who+Shaped+the+Year%26rdquo%3B by IDC for the second consecutive time.

“Being recognized for a second year as the best threat detection product shows the value in Collective Defense,” said Bill Welch, co-CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity. “IronDome has the ability to transform the way we work together in cybersecurity, crowdsourcing knowledge to help better identify new and novel threats. Gone are the days of ineffectively defending in isolation.”

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. As a totally independent program, the award has no affiliation with organizations nor media entities and, as a result, the award judges make decisions on merit alone. They come from varied backgrounds, and are among the most well-regarded individuals within the cybersecurity industry.

