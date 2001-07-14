Wolfspeed Announces Expansion of Global Operations Team to Support Long-Term Growth Strategy

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced that Joe Roybal has joined the company as the Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and has over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.

“Joe comes to Wolfspeed with a wealth of knowledge in fab, probe and assembly/test operations and we look forward to his contributions as we continuously improve,” said Rex Felton, SVP of Global Operations. “His arrival complements our growing operations leadership team and will be a vital asset as we lead the industry-wide transformation from silicon to Silicon Carbide.”

This addition to Wolfspeed’s team of seasoned semiconductor manufacturing professionals, paired with the expansion of production capability for Silicon Carbide materials and devices in New York and North Carolina will support the company’s rapid growth.

Mr. Roybal previously held the titles of Director of Quality for the Analog Signal Chain, Director of Test Operations – where he led a 650-employee organization through an operations-wide transformation to increase efficiency – and Quality Manager for Texas Instruments’ first 300mm factories. He has worked with automotive, industrial, communications and personal electronics customers, improving satisfaction through product quality and account management.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

