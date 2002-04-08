INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) ( TLIS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.



On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. During the related conference call, the Company revealed that its “development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis’] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 6%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Talis announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Coe, had “stepped down.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.00, or 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on December 8, 2021, Talis announced that Brian Blaser, who had been appointed as CEO on November 15, 2021, had stepped down from his positions.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as 11% during intraday trading on December 8, 2021.

