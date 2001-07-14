AerSale Announces Participation at the Energy and Industrial Shareholder Equity Conference

AerSale, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLE), today announced that members of its management team will present at the Energy and Industrial Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:30pm ET.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2FShareholder-Equity-Conference.videoshowcase.net or in the “Events and Presentations” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com%2F. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware).

