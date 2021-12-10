Logo
Relief Therapeutics to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 16th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Relief invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

GENEVA, Dec. 10, 2021

GENEVA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, will present a company overview live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, at 10:30 am ET on December 16th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: Thursday, December 16th
TIME: 10:30 am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3cIf2X6

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Relief
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100™ (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is part of the OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY03413&sd=2021-12-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relief-therapeutics-to-webcast-live-at-life-sciences-investor-forum-on-december-16th-301442039.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY03413&Transmission_Id=202112100835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY03413&DateId=20211210
