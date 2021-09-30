Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Sterling Bancorp, M&T Bank Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Comerica Inc, Lennar Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Sterling Bancorp, M&T Bank Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Comerica Inc, Lennar Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Sterling Bancorp, M&T Bank Corp, PulteGroup Inc, First Busey Corp, F N B Corp, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Comerica Inc, Lennar Corp, Wells Fargo, Lazard during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q3, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basswood+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,333,376 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  2. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,918,815 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.07%
  3. Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,516,786 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,932,233 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.2%
  5. Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 3,649,994 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.93%
New Purchase: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 725,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $34, with an estimated average price of $32.18. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 370,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Southern States Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 327,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 853,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 853,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 201,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,649,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 533.31%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 198,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 116.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 919,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 407.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.29 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,085,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: F N B Corp (FNB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in F N B Corp by 156.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,346,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Perella Weinberg Partners by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,773,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Home Point Capital Inc (HMPT)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Home Point Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Sold Out: Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $21.55.

Sold Out: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $25.91 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $26.73.

Sold Out: South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in South Plains Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.24.

Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Reduced: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $69.6, with an estimated average price of $63.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,918,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Comerica Inc by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 413,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 423,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,059,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 61.35%. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 180,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,984,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider