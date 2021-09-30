Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Sterling Bancorp, M&T Bank Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Comerica Inc, Lennar Corp

- New Purchases: FMBI, PGC, SSBK, UWMC, UWMC, CBTX, ADS, USCB, MCBC, OBT, BUR, KPLT,
- Added Positions: STL, MTB, PHM, BUSE, FNB, PWP, FHI, ESQ, CUBI, CARE, MBIN, VRTS, ATH, KBH, MYFW, BCML, PKBK, MCB, MOFG, CCS, AMAL, TREE, STXB, LDI, TBBK, GWB, EJFA, NBN, TMHC, FBIZ, UNTY, SAL,
- Reduced Positions: PFSI, CMA, LEN, AER, DCOM, WFC, LAZ, LC, FBC, PCB, CFG, MTH, TOL, BSIG, ZION, MRLN, IVZ, BPOP, OMF, AL, RM, RKT, AMP, HBT, AIZ, C, BSRR, FAF, VOYA, EVBN, RBCAA, VCTR, GHLD, GSQD, JOFF, ACII, APGB, CCVI, CVII, LGAC, CFVI, GSEV, HERA, AUS, ASZ, FTAA, GIIX, JWSM, CFV, FCAX, DLCA, FVT, CFIV, IIII, MOTV, YAC, TREB, CHMG, FUNC, VABK, SHBI, TSBK,
- Sold Out: HMPT, CVCY, MPB, SPFI, CND, CBAH, GCBC, HBNC, HBCP, LOKB,
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,333,376 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,918,815 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.07%
- Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,516,786 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,932,233 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.2%
- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 3,649,994 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.93%
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 725,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $34, with an estimated average price of $32.18. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 370,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Southern States Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 327,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 853,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 201,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,649,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 533.31%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 198,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 116.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 919,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Busey Corp (BUSE)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 407.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.29 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,085,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: F N B Corp (FNB)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in F N B Corp by 156.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,346,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Perella Weinberg Partners by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,773,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Home Point Capital Inc (HMPT)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Home Point Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.62.Sold Out: Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $21.55.Sold Out: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $25.91 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $26.73.Sold Out: South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in South Plains Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.24.Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.27.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Reduced: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $69.6, with an estimated average price of $63.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,918,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Comerica Inc by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 413,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 423,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,059,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 61.35%. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 180,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,984,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.
