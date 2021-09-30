Summit Partners L P Buys Engagesmart Inc, LifeStance Health Group Inc, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp

New Purchases: ESMT, LFST, AKA, MKFG, SHCR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Engagesmart Inc, LifeStance Health Group Inc, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, Markforged Holding Corp, Sharecare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners L P. As of 2021Q3, Summit Partners L P owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT PARTNERS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+partners+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) - 26,926,752 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. New Position LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) - 45,734,703 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. New Position a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA) - 72,644,324 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 34,124,480 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 4,475,381 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in Engagesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.63%. The holding were 26,926,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.87%. The holding were 45,734,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.45%. The holding were 72,644,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in Markforged Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 14,527,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in Sharecare Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,410,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.