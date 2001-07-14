U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on December 23, 2021, of all its outstanding (i) 2.625% Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due January 24, 2022 (CUSIP No. 91159HHP8) and (ii) Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due January 24, 2022 (CUSIP No. 91159HHQ6). The redemption price for each of the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 23, 2021.

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on December 21, 2021, of all its outstanding 1.80% Callable Senior Notes due January 21, 2022 (CUSIP No. 90331HPJ6) and Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due January 21, 2022 (CUSIP No. 90331HPK3). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 21, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes and Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bancorp

