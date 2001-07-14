Logo
San Diego Workforce Partnership Taps Domo to Improve Economic Mobility for Job Seekers and Help Businesses Grow

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) and the San Diego Workforce Partnership, a member of the Domo+for+Good program, announced their partnership to bring the nonprofit organization’s data out of silos and develop a modern business intelligence (BI) program. By enabling automated, real-time insights through data such as private and public funding, job resources, economic development and more, Domo is helping the San Diego Workforce Partnership and its employees better service its community.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership equips job seekers to increase their economic mobility, help businesses grow, rebuild and thrive equitably and prepare children and young adults for the world of work. As a workforce development board that works within public and private sectors, the organization needed a better way to interpret, share and leverage all its data. With a relatively large team in San Diego County, the organization turned to Domo to give its data team easy-to-use tools that would integrate with disparate legacy systems and help enable much-needed efficiencies through automation.

"Domo gives us an intuitive, feature-rich system that is easy for people across the organization to learn and put into practice, and at the same time helps us carefully manage our resources,” said Shannon Moran, chief information officer for the San Diego Workforce Partnership. "Domo is helping us build a culture of data and has helped our teams and our stakeholders understand and share information in a way we have never done before."

One of the first organizations of its kind in California to invest in a modern BI platform, the San Diego Workforce Partnership previously had to manually create, print and distribute reports and forecasts for its clients. Domo's extensive library of native connectors helps bring the nonprofit's data together into a single system and digitize results, providing much more efficiency to these processes.

“By helping people upskill and find jobs, the San Diego Workforce Partnership provides important and critical services for residents looking for work and local organizations looking for skilled talent to support their growth,” said Julie Kehoe, chief communications officer at Domo. “We’re honored to partner and provide the technology they need to more easily understand and democratize their data, and in turn, be able to scale the positive impact they make on the greater community.”

Domo for Good is the company’s social good program designed to leverage Domo’s modern BI platform in collaboration with non-profits, bringing the power of data to help solve society’s most pressing issues.

To learn more about how the San Diego Workforce Partnership leverages Domo, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.domo.com%2Fcustomers%2Fworkforce-partnership.

For more information on the San Diego Workforce Partnership, visit workforce.org.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the San Diego Workforce Partnership

The San Diego Workforce Partnership is the leader for innovative workforce solutions in San Diego County. A 501c3 nonprofit, the Workforce Partnership funds and delivers programs that enable all job seekers to develop the skills and knowledge needed for in-demand careers. The Workforce Partnership also provides ongoing labor market research on workforce trends and key industries. Its vision is to ensure that every business in our region has access to a skilled workforce and every job seeker has access to meaningful employment. For more information, visit workforce.org.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005031r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005031/en/

