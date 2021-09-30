Neiman Funds Buys RBC Bearings Inc, Pool Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: GXO, STVN, FCN, PCOR,

Investment company Neiman Funds Current Portfolio ) buys RBC Bearings Inc, Pool Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Catalent Inc, Avantor Inc, sells XPO Logistics Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neiman Funds. As of 2021Q3, Neiman Funds owns 36 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 5,496 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.63% Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) - 21,728 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.73% RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 3,259 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.77% Pool Corp (POOL) - 1,569 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 226.88% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 15,390 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.21%

Neiman Funds initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 10,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $145.7, with an estimated average price of $138.81. The stock is now traded at around $146.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 284.77%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $203.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Pool Corp by 226.88%. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $554.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 191.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $29.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 21,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 155.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 173.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 15,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 190.80%. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $260.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17.

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79.