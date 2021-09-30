Logo
Neiman Funds Buys RBC Bearings Inc, Pool Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Neiman Funds (Current Portfolio) buys RBC Bearings Inc, Pool Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Catalent Inc, Avantor Inc, sells XPO Logistics Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neiman Funds. As of 2021Q3, Neiman Funds owns 36 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Capital Small's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+capital+small/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Capital Small
  1. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 5,496 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.63%
  2. Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) - 21,728 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.73%
  3. RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 3,259 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.77%
  4. Pool Corp (POOL) - 1,569 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 226.88%
  5. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 15,390 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.21%
New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Neiman Funds initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)

Neiman Funds initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 10,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Neiman Funds initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $145.7, with an estimated average price of $138.81. The stock is now traded at around $146.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Neiman Funds initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 284.77%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $203.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Pool Corp by 226.88%. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $554.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 191.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $29.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 21,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 155.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 173.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 15,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Neiman Funds added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 190.80%. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $260.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17.

Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Neiman Funds sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79.



