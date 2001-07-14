HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Completes Nationwide #GLOWvolution Tour

HydraFacial, flagship brand of The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health, is finishing its 2021 #GLOWvolution Tour with an activation in the heart of Times Square this weekend – bringing their signature glow to the big apple for one final event this year. The #GLOWvolution Tour launched in June 2021 and welcomed thousands of new faces into The HydraFacial Nation, traveling coast to coast offering complimentary HydraFacial treatments to consumers. In addition to the consumer facing activities, the #GLOWvolution Tour included continuing educational programming for HydraFacialists complementing the HydraFacial CONNECT certification program initiative. The Tour was initially scheduled to end in September, but due to the overwhelmingly positive response from consumers and providers, HydraFacial decided to add a final stop in New York City’s iconic Times Square.

“I follow HydraFacial on social media and was so jealous seeing all of the #GLOWvolution posts throughout the summer,” says Kim Morin, New York City #GLOWvolution attendee. “I was ecstatic when HydraFacial added New York City as a tour stop and signed up immediately. I still can’t believe I was able to get a HydraFacial in the hustle and bustle of Times Square, I am glowing!”

Each stop of the #GLOWvolution Tour was booked up long before the huge, tricked-out, super-branded spa-on-wheels truck, complete with 13 HydraFacial treatment chairs, rolled into each city. Consumers who were not able to snag an appointment, could show up on site and queue up for a treatment. Outside the truck were on-site store displays for photo-ops, hand treatments, and an outdoor lounge for a further luxurious experience. Throughout the tour, consumers got their glow on and snapped photos of their treatment process, garnering hundreds of thousands of social media impressions.

“With the help of hundreds of HydraFacialists nationwide, #GLOWvolution was everything we hoped it would be and more,” says Ben Baum, Chief Experience Officer for HydraFacial. “HydraFacial is always trying to find new and unique ways of engaging with our community and as part of #GLOWvolution we unveiled the new Selfie-Assessment feature on our HydraFacial+Nation app, helping estheticians offer their clients an elevated treatment experience all while providing consumers with the education they crave for their own unique skin needs.”

The HydraFacial #GLOWvolution experience started in Miami and continued with activations in Atlanta, Austin, New Orleans, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and Scottsdale.

About The BeautyHealth Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 19,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information on HydraFacial, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information on BeautyHealth, please visit at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F.

