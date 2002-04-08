Nuvei Expands its Acquiring Capabilities to the United Arab Emirates and North Africa

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nuvei Expands its Acquiring Capabilities to the United Arab Emirates and North Africa

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL and DUBAI, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today its expansion of local acquiring services to support merchants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and North Africa. Nuvei is certified by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and licensed to operate in the free trade zone. This new development positions the Company well to support its existing merchant base, as well as local merchants and international businesses looking to expand their footprint into this booming market.

As a region with an increasing global population, the UAE and North Africa are exploding with cross-border expansion potential: 60% of UAE consumers have purchased from an international online retailer. Alternative payment methods (APMs) like Google Pay and Apple Pay are also gaining significant traction. Nuvei will support growth-minded merchants by offering access to its full stack of innovative solutions, including APMs and other locally-preferred payment methods, plus direct connectivity to all the major payment card schemes. Through one single point of integration, merchants will benefit from a seamless, secure and compliant payment journey for their customers.

According to Global Data, the UAE's eCommerce market has grown by 33% in five years and is expected to grow another 104% by 2024. Through Nuvei’s technology, merchants can tap into this potential, enabling them to support the different preferences and requirements of local and overseas consumers. Merchants will also benefit from the Company's state-of-the-art tools, increasing approval rates, as well as reducing the traditional manual and lengthy onboarding process, and associated high payment fees.

"This launch marks the acceleration of our strategic global expansion plans," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. "Investing in a physical presence and benefiting from our experts' local market knowledge will make a huge difference to our existing clients in the region, as well as the many domestic and international businesses looking to optimize their payment strategies in this flourishing market."

"We have experienced a surge in new merchant demand in the UAE and North Africa, along with calls for greater support from existing customers in the region," said Praful Morar, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Payments at Nuvei. "We are delighted that with our local solutions and expertise, we will be able to meet this demand, as we are seeing major traction in retail, financial services, travel, and digital goods and services."

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODQwOTc5NiM0NjA3OTY1IzIxMjQ3NTk=
Nuvei.png
Public Relations
[email protected]
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment