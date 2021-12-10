Marvell Awarded Two Global Semiconductor Alliance Awards

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced it was awarded two Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards in the categories of "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company," for companies achieving $1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales, and "Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company."

With wins in 2018 and 2020, this year's award marks the third time that Marvell has received recognition for the "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" since the company's transformation to become a leading data infrastructure semiconductor solutions provider. The GSA recognizes the semiconductor companies that garner the most respect within the semiconductor industry in terms of products, vision and future opportunities as voted on by GSA member companies. The "Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company" category is selected by semiconductor financial analysts from top-tier firms based on historical as well as projected data.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by the GSA and to celebrate alongside our peers and partners for what has been an unprecedented year as the discussion of the semiconductor industry's critical role reached the global stage," said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. "I am especially proud of our Marvell team worldwide and our employees' continued commitment to execution and innovation in the face of multiple challenges. I also would like to congratulate our CFO, Jean Hu, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Ashish Saran, for their leadership and contributions in establishing a world-class IR program."

"Marvell continues to lead the industry with its cutting-edge technologies and expanding portfolio of products. The company has increasingly surpassed industry standards by focusing on innovation and growth and that is why they have been awarded the 'Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company' and 'Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company' awards," said Jodi Shelton, Co-Founder and CEO of GSA. "GSA would like to congratulate Marvell for these wins and could not be more excited to see what the company has in store for the future."

