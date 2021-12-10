BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for USD/CAD for 11th Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for USD/CAD for 11th Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for USD/CAD for the eleventh year in a row by the 2021 FX Markets Best Banks Awards.

"For the 11th consecutive year, BMO Capital Markets is grateful to be recognized as the Best Bank for USD/CAD," said Blake Jespersen, Managing Director, Corporate Sales and Structuring, BMO Capital Markets. "This is a testament to our strategy of being client obsessed, our global coverage model and our strong trading capabilities in CAD."

The FX Markets Best Banks Awards are the benchmark for performance in the global FX industry, and are the most accurate indicator of market leadership. The winners are chosen based on votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the globe. In the 2021 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors – including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds – voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 47 categories.

BMO Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is composed of a team of nearly 70 professionals operating in London, Dublin, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

  • Ranked #1 for U.S. Rates Strategy, Technical Analysis, and Federal Agency Debt Strategy by Institutional Investor
  • Recognized as a 2019 Greenwich Quality Leader in Canadian Fixed-Income Research by Greenwich Associates
  • Ranked #3 as a 2019 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed-Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

favicon.png?sn=TO03821&sd=2021-12-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-capital-markets-named-best-canadian-bank-for-usdcad-for-11th-consecutive-year-301442283.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO03821&Transmission_Id=202112101021PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO03821&DateId=20211210
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment