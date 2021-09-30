European Equity Fund, Inc Buys STMicroelectronics NV, CRH PLC, Teleperformance SE, Sells Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Evonik Industries AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA

- New Purchases: STM, CRGI, TEP, NESN, GEBN, RI, IFX, CAP, DSM, BVI, PAH3, VOW3, UMG, ORSTED,
- Added Positions: ROG, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: SGO, KER, KYGA, VIV, DPW, SAN, MRK,
- Sold Out: EVK, FME, YAR, ALO, SU, BARN, AD,
For the details of European Equity Fund, Inc 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/european+equity+fund%2C+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of European Equity Fund, Inc
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 5,700 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 73,871 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- Deutsche Post AG (DPW) - 51,233 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.56%
- BNP Paribas (BNP) - 50,000 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 28,229 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 40,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRGI)
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $43.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 37,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Teleperformance SE (TEP)
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Teleperformance SE. The purchase prices were between $340.1 and $384.9, with an estimated average price of $362.28. The stock is now traded at around $377.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NESN)
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Geberit AG (GEBN)
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Geberit AG. The purchase prices were between $684.2 and $775, with an estimated average price of $741.92. The stock is now traded at around $739.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pernod Ricard SA (RI)
European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73. The stock is now traded at around $210.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Evonik Industries AG (EVK)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Evonik Industries AG. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54.Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48.Sold Out: Yara International ASA (YAR)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Yara International ASA. The sale prices were between $400.9 and $494, with an estimated average price of $447.15.Sold Out: Alstom SA (ALO)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Alstom SA. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Schneider Electric SE (SU)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Schneider Electric SE. The sale prices were between $131.66 and $157.24, with an estimated average price of $146.16.Sold Out: Barry Callebaut AG (BARN)
European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Barry Callebaut AG. The sale prices were between $2084 and $2376, with an estimated average price of $2267.94.Reduced: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 56.65%. The sale prices were between $55.44 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 25,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kering SA (KER)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Kering SA by 44.38%. The sale prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53. The stock is now traded at around $708.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 1,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Kerry Group PLC by 37.26%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 12,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vivendi SE (VIV)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Vivendi SE by 53.26%. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 26,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Deutsche Post AG (DPW)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 21.56%. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 51,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Sanofi SA (SAN)
European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Sanofi SA by 38.08%. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 12,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of European Equity Fund, Inc . Also check out:
1. European Equity Fund, Inc 's Undervalued Stocks
2. European Equity Fund, Inc 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. European Equity Fund, Inc 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that European Equity Fund, Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment