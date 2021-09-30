European Equity Fund, Inc Buys STMicroelectronics NV, CRH PLC, Teleperformance SE, Sells Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Evonik Industries AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA

New Purchases: STM, CRGI, TEP, NESN, GEBN, RI, IFX, CAP, DSM, BVI, PAH3, VOW3, UMG, ORSTED,

STM, CRGI, TEP, NESN, GEBN, RI, IFX, CAP, DSM, BVI, PAH3, VOW3, UMG, ORSTED, Added Positions: ROG, AZN,

ROG, AZN, Reduced Positions: SGO, KER, KYGA, VIV, DPW, SAN, MRK,

SGO, KER, KYGA, VIV, DPW, SAN, MRK, Sold Out: EVK, FME, YAR, ALO, SU, BARN, AD,

Investment company European Equity Fund, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys STMicroelectronics NV, CRH PLC, Teleperformance SE, Nestle SA, Geberit AG, sells Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Evonik Industries AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Yara International ASA, Kering SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, European Equity Fund, Inc . As of 2021Q3, European Equity Fund, Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 5,700 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 73,871 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Deutsche Post AG (DPW) - 51,233 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.56% BNP Paribas (BNP) - 50,000 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 28,229 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 40,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $43.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 37,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Teleperformance SE. The purchase prices were between $340.1 and $384.9, with an estimated average price of $362.28. The stock is now traded at around $377.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Geberit AG. The purchase prices were between $684.2 and $775, with an estimated average price of $741.92. The stock is now traded at around $739.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73. The stock is now traded at around $210.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Evonik Industries AG. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Yara International ASA. The sale prices were between $400.9 and $494, with an estimated average price of $447.15.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Alstom SA. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Schneider Electric SE. The sale prices were between $131.66 and $157.24, with an estimated average price of $146.16.

European Equity Fund, Inc sold out a holding in Barry Callebaut AG. The sale prices were between $2084 and $2376, with an estimated average price of $2267.94.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 56.65%. The sale prices were between $55.44 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 25,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Kering SA by 44.38%. The sale prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53. The stock is now traded at around $708.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 1,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Kerry Group PLC by 37.26%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 12,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Vivendi SE by 53.26%. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 26,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 21.56%. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 51,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

European Equity Fund, Inc reduced to a holding in Sanofi SA by 38.08%. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. European Equity Fund, Inc still held 12,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.