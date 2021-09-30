Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Buys Logitech International SA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon, Lonza Group, Sells Swiss Re AG, Sulzer AG, Galenica

Added Positions: LOGN, OERL, LONN, SIKA, SWON, SIGN, UBSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Logitech International SA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon, Lonza Group, sells Swiss Re AG, Sulzer AG, Galenica during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 206,000 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 49,901 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 182,000 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) - 14,500 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 53,500 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.26 and $115.65, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 209,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $654 and $784.6, with an estimated average price of $722.48. The stock is now traded at around $754.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Swiss Re AG. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $83.4.