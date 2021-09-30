Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Buys Logitech International SA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon, Lonza Group, Sells Swiss Re AG, Sulzer AG, Galenica

- Added Positions: LOGN, OERL, LONN, SIKA, SWON, SIGN, UBSG,
- Reduced Positions: SUN, SLHN, GALE, BKW, CMBN,
- Sold Out: SREN,
For the details of SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swiss+helvetia+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC.
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 206,000 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio.
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 49,901 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio.
- Novartis AG (NOVN) - 182,000 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio.
- Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) - 14,500 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 53,500 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.26 and $115.65, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon (OERL)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 209,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lonza Group Ltd (LONN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $654 and $784.6, with an estimated average price of $722.48. The stock is now traded at around $754.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Swiss Re AG (SREN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Swiss Re AG. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $83.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC.. Also check out:
