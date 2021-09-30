New Germany Fund Inc Buys Beiersdorf AG, Commerzbank AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Sells Airbus SE, HelloFresh SE, Zalando SE

New Purchases: BEI, AFX, NEM, SUSE, NVM, RAA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Beiersdorf AG, Commerzbank AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, LEG Immobilien SE, Hannover Rueck SE, sells Airbus SE, HelloFresh SE, Zalando SE, Brenntag SE, Porsche Automobil Holding SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Germany Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, New Germany Fund Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA) - 1,064,591 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Befesa SA (BFSA) - 136,397 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Brenntag SE (BNR) - 110,887 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.59% Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1) - 58,099 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.61% HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 106,960 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.63%

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Beiersdorf AG. The purchase prices were between $95.52 and $106.95, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 89,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $199.05, with an estimated average price of $184.81. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 31,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Nemetschek SE. The purchase prices were between $64.56 and $91.1, with an estimated average price of $78.76. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 35,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in SUSE SA. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 73,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Novem Group SA. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 151,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Rational AG. The purchase prices were between $758.6 and $1029.5, with an estimated average price of $890. The stock is now traded at around $860.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Commerzbank AG by 653.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,127,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in LEG Immobilien SE by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.9 and $139.1, with an estimated average price of $131.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 68,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Hannover Rueck SE by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $137.85 and $161.35, with an estimated average price of $150.53. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 58,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in KION GROUP AG by 96.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 75,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 53,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 136.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.