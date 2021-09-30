Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Germany Fund Inc Buys Beiersdorf AG, Commerzbank AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Sells Airbus SE, HelloFresh SE, Zalando SE

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company New Germany Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Beiersdorf AG, Commerzbank AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, LEG Immobilien SE, Hannover Rueck SE, sells Airbus SE, HelloFresh SE, Zalando SE, Brenntag SE, Porsche Automobil Holding SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Germany Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, New Germany Fund Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Germany Fund Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+germany+fund+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Germany Fund Inc
  1. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA) - 1,064,591 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Befesa SA (BFSA) - 136,397 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  3. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 110,887 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.59%
  4. Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1) - 58,099 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.61%
  5. HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 106,960 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.63%
New Purchase: Beiersdorf AG (BEI)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Beiersdorf AG. The purchase prices were between $95.52 and $106.95, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 89,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $199.05, with an estimated average price of $184.81. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 31,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nemetschek SE (NEM)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Nemetschek SE. The purchase prices were between $64.56 and $91.1, with an estimated average price of $78.76. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 35,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SUSE SA (SUSE)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in SUSE SA. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 73,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novem Group SA (NVM)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Novem Group SA. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 151,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rational AG (RAA)

New Germany Fund Inc initiated holding in Rational AG. The purchase prices were between $758.6 and $1029.5, with an estimated average price of $890. The stock is now traded at around $860.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Commerzbank AG (CBK)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Commerzbank AG by 653.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,127,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LEG Immobilien SE (LEG)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in LEG Immobilien SE by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.9 and $139.1, with an estimated average price of $131.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 68,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Hannover Rueck SE by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $137.85 and $161.35, with an estimated average price of $150.53. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 58,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KION GROUP AG (KGX)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in KION GROUP AG by 96.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 75,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Knorr-Bremse AG (KBX)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 53,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Evonik Industries AG (EVK)

New Germany Fund Inc added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 136.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of New Germany Fund Inc. Also check out:

