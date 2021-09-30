Parnassus Funds Buys Synopsys Inc, Ball Corp, Signature Bank, Sells Clorox Co, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, First Horizon Corp

New Purchases: BLL,

BLL, Added Positions: SNPS, SBNY, LEVI, AVTR, PPG, ANGI, DLR, IDA,

SNPS, SBNY, LEVI, AVTR, PPG, ANGI, DLR, IDA, Reduced Positions: GO, FHN, TRMB, PSA, PNR, BURL, ORLY, ROP, XYL,

GO, FHN, TRMB, PSA, PNR, BURL, ORLY, ROP, XYL, Sold Out: CLX,

Investment company Parnassus Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, Ball Corp, Signature Bank, Levi Strauss, sells Clorox Co, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Funds. As of 2021Q3, Parnassus Funds owns 44 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 270,614,300 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 220,046,771 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 178,530,382 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.65% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 177,756,694 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 218,190,633 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Funds initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 122,706,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Funds added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 233.65%. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 178,530,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Funds added to a holding in Signature Bank by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $305.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 174,276,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Funds added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,016,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parnassus Funds sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.