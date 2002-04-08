Logo
Freedom Boat Club Announces 300th Location driven by Accelerated Growth Across North America and Internationally

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced its 300th location within the Freedom network. The newest location represents Freedom’s 18th location in the Boston and Cape Cod market co-owned and operated by franchisees Matt Carrick and Matt O’Connor. Additionally, with the acquisition of Fanautic Club earlier this summer, the total number of boat club locations across Brunswick now equates to 324 locations.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone and the success of our franchise partners. Since Freedom joined the Brunswick family in 2019, we have invested in a foundation for growth,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President of Business Acceleration. “We continue to see significant potential to expand the Freedom platform and deliver exceptional boating experiences throughout the world.”

Since Brunswick’s acquisition of Freedom Boat Club in May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 300 locations and has surpassed 46,000 memberships across 33 states, Canada and Europe. Throughout 2021, Freedom Boat Club has continued to experience record growth, having completed more than 425,000 trips during the year, as the club not only attracts the next generation of boaters to experience the on-water lifestyle, but also enables seasoned boaters to extend their tenure on the water as well.

“As we continue on our path to unrivaled scale and building the world’s largest and most diverse boating community, it is particularly fitting that we celebrate this milestone with our franchise partners in Boston,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network president. “Matt and Matt are not only one of our more tenured franchisees, but they also represent the strong partnership we experience with all of our franchisees as growth accelerators to the club.”

“After joining the Freedom family in 2007, it has been an incredible journey to be part of the accelerated path to unrivaled scale, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of this major milestone for the Company representing their 300th location,” said Matt Carrick, co-owner, Freedom Boat Club of Boston. “We are passionate about creating memorable boating experiences and welcoming more boaters to the on-water lifestyle. Through Freedom’s continued support and commitment, we have been able to build a scalable business and expand our presence across Massachusetts to serve some of the best communities in the world. We couldn’t be more thankful for the partnership with Freedom and Brunswick.”

The 300th location will officially open for this 2022 boating season at Safe Harbor Plymouth, which is part of the Safe Harbor Marinas network and a long-time partner of Freedom Boat Club. Across the Freedom network, nearly 40 locations are affiliated with Safe Harbor in some of the country’s most exceptional marinas and boating destinations.

Over the course of 2021, Freedom was recognized and honored with numerous national awards, including be named to the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 list, as well as the Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises to Buy in 2021 list. To learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club (FBC) is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the US and internationally. FBC and its franchisees service over 45,000 memberships at more than 300 locations across 33 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com.

Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
