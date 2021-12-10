CTT Receives Anti-Fuselage-Condensation System Order from Pobeda Airlines to be Retrofitted in 20 Boeing 737 Aircraft

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, today announces Anti-Fuselage-Condensation-system order from Pobeda Airlines ("Pobeda"), a low-cost carrier in the Aeroflot group, for retrofit installation in 20 Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft. Based on list price, the order value is approx. 14 MSEK. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q1 2022 and to be completed during 2022.

The CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system removes trapped water in blankets, keeps the crown area dry and prevents unwanted excess weight from water accumulation. This enables airlines to operate with lower energy needs and less pollutant emissions.

Pobeda has installed and ordered CTT's Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system across its entire aircraft fleet. With this order, Pobeda will operate 64 moisture protected Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

"Pobeda has good experience from the CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system.", says Engineering Manager Alexey Yudin. "We found that the aircraft fuselage and insulation blankets become much dryer after installation of CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system. The CTT system is the only active measure to tackle the root-cause of fuselage condensation."

"We are pleased to receive this repeat order from Pobeda and grateful that Pobeda when adding new aircraft to its growing fleet continuously equip our Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system," says Ola Häggfeldt, Sales Director. "The Russian market is increasingly important to CTT and probably the World's most challenging when it comes to curb fuselage condensation issues. We have worked closely together with Pobeda to further improve our system."

Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales comments further, "It is rewarding to see the difference our system makes at Pobeda in terms of eliminating problems with ice around doors and in bay areas. In addition to improve operational reliability, the all-fleet decision has positive impact on Pobeda's environmental footprint. We estimate that Pobeda will save 2,000,000 liters fuel per year and annually reduce its emissions of CO2 with 5,000 tons."

A 200 - 300 kg weight reduction on the Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft generates the following advantages: