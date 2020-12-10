INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV), and TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) and Encourages Invest

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV), and TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) and Encourages Invest

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of InnovAge Holding Corp., Lightning eMotors, Inc., and TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) ( INNV)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to October 14, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”); (3) that, as a result, there is a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the InnovAge lawsuit please visit this website.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (: ZEV)

Class Period: December 10, 2020 to August 16, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Lightning eMotors’ business, operations and prospects, including that the Company: (i) was suffering from severe supply chain constraints and cost overruns; (ii) was experiencing delays in vehicle deliveries and more tepid customer demand than represented to investors; (iii) did not possess “firm” purchase orders and/or an ability to deliver on such orders sufficient to generate $63 million in revenue in 2021; (iv) considered purchase orders to be “firm” even if they were non-binding, did not constitute a legal obligation to purchase, and could be canceled or delayed by customers without penalty; (v) did not possess “high visibility” into 2021 revenues, let alone its business and operations in subsequent years; (vi) was suffering from ballooning costs and worsening gross margin trends; and (vii) issued 2021 guidance that was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.
For additional information on the Lightning eMotors lawsuits please visit this website.

TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“TMC” or the “Company”) ( TMC)

Class Period: March 4, 2021 to October 5, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid to acquire Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (“TOML”) to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (“NORI”) exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company’s purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the International Seabed Authority (“ISA” or the “Authority”) that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) Defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company’s environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company’s private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
For additional information on the TMC lawsuits please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

ti?nf=ODQwOTg1MiM0NjA4MTIzIzIwMjA2Njk=
Kirby-McInerney-LLP.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment