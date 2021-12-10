Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Provide a New Roadmap for its Recently Acquired Institutional Digital Asset Trading Platform, MainBloq

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Fernhill Corp (OTC:FERN) is pleased to provide an updated Road Map for the first half of 2022 for its recently completed acquisition, MainBloq , a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving both banks and hedge funds. MainBloq's software platform, API and services deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing, and customized trading solutions that optimize digital asset trading operations with connectivity to over 30 of the top crypto exchanges globally. MainBloq's platform bridges the gap for digital asset trading and provides institutional capabilities similar to more traditional fx, derivative, and equities trading platforms.

During the 1st Half of 2022 MainBloq expects to:

Release a new User Interface (UI) for improved usability and provide new services

Build out support for additional digital asset classes

Hire a UK Director of Sales

Expand infrastructure for increased scale and performance

Hire more production and support staff to serve our growing client base

Integrate and connect with several new digital asset venues

Onboard several new institutional clients on a global basis

Launch new analytics tools and data services

"It might seem ambitious to complete all of these items in just the first 6 months of 2022", said Ryan Kuiken, Founder and CEO of MainBloq, "however, we have established a great foundation in the market and are confident that we will achieve these goals thanks to our great team and recent partnership with Fernhill. We are all super excited for the year ahead."

In addition to the MainBloq roadmap, Fernhill maintains its current course and previously announced roadmap, including:

Retaining of a PCAOB Auditor by the end of January of 2022 to begin the process of becoming fully reporting with the SEC, which is a requirement in qualifying for a national stock exchange

Continue updating and upgrading the PerfectMine Mining OS infrastructure and codebase as well as add new pricing models, new algorithms and adding ASIC Mining capabilities

Launching new businesses and/or acquiring companies that support various aspects of the Digital Asset Marketplace

"We are well on the way to creating an integrated Digital Asset Ecosystem." said Fernhill Corp CEO Marc Lasky. "I for one cannot wait until January arrives so that we can continue our progress in expanding our business, create additional shareholder value and really build something special."

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

MainBloq Website: mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

