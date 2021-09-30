Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys Equity Commonwealth, Sells Biogen Inc, Invitae Corp

For the details of Ronald Muhlenkamp 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronald+muhlenkamp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ronald Muhlenkamp
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,575 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 189,822 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 317,711 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 65,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,701 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.229500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 112,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ronald Muhlenkamp. Also check out:
1. Ronald Muhlenkamp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ronald Muhlenkamp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ronald Muhlenkamp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ronald Muhlenkamp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment