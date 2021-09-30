Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys Equity Commonwealth, Sells Biogen Inc, Invitae Corp

New Purchases: EQC,

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Equity Commonwealth, sells Biogen Inc, Invitae Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2021Q3, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,575 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 189,822 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 317,711 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 65,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,701 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.229500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 112,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39.