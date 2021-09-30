Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Warby Parker Inc, Colfax Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

New Purchases: WRBY, CFX, ONON, CWAN, TOST, DUOL, CZOO, DNUT, SRAD, UP, DDOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warby Parker Inc, Colfax Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, On Holding AG, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q3, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 536,829 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,273,292 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45% FirstService Corp (FSV) - 3,266,607 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,347,189 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 889,942 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 7,887,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,814,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,465,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 7,037,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,650,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 794,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 98.53%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42. The stock is now traded at around $333.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,136,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 117.37%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,409,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 196.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,476,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $268.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,108,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 56.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,867,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $44.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,398,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.69.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 32.51%. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 2,145,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 70.27%. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 3,597,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 48.25%. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $113.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 2,413,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in The Toro Co by 99.9%. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 1,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 92.62%. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 264,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.