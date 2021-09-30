ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Edison International

Investment company ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF. As of 2021Q3, ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF owns 38 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF. Also check out:
1. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF keeps buying
For the details of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+focus+value+esg+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,241 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,671 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Deere & Co (DE) - 539 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 977 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,026 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $58.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF. Also check out:
1. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment