ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Edison International

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF. As of 2021Q3, ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF owns 38 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,241 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,671 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Deere & Co (DE) - 539 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 977 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,026 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $58.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.