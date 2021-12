Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock to $0.40 for the first-quarter 2022 dividend, payable March 4, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 333rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

“The increase in dividend is a direct reflection of our strong financial performance and continued confidence in our current product portfolio and R&D pipeline,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

