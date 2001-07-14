Logo
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock to $0.40 for the first-quarter 2022 dividend, payable March 4, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 333rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

“The increase in dividend is a direct reflection of our strong financial performance and continued confidence in our current product portfolio and R&D pipeline,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com+and follow us on Twitter at %40Pfizer+and %40Pfizer+News%2C+LinkedIn%2C+YouTube+and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com%2FPfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The information contained in this release is as of December 10, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s quarterly dividend in 2022 and growth potential that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005405r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005405/en/

