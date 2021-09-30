Forethought Variable Insurance Trust Buys Agilent Technologies Inc, NetApp Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Synopsys Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust Buys Agilent Technologies Inc, NetApp Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Synopsys Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Forethought Variable Insurance Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Agilent Technologies Inc, NetApp Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Cintas Corp, Equifax Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Synopsys Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forethought Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Forethought Variable Insurance Trust owns 277 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+atlantic+blackrock+disciplined+mid+cap+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio
  1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 13,771 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.54%
  2. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 42,339 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.73%
  3. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 11,008 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%
  4. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 7,972 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12%
  5. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 16,451 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.10%
New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 32,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97. The stock is now traded at around $409.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 134.73%. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 245.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 56,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 288.23%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.522900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 4931.21%. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $456.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 384.10%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $294.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 328.85%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $419.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 8,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $63.59 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $73.82.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.

Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 88.68%. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 14,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 72.31%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1726.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 70.51%. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $358.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 2,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 87.96%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PTC Inc (PTC)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in PTC Inc by 53.44%. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $119.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 8,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 56.2%. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 9,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider