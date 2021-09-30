Forethought Variable Insurance Trust Buys Agilent Technologies Inc, NetApp Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: XPO, AVY, RE, RHI, YETI, SKX, KEYS, FICO, EPAM, INCY, DASH, EXR, DRI, DTE, EXEL, HRB, NXST, KMX, BR, LII, GMED, TSLA, EOG, JKHY, AXP, LSI, VMW, ALK, ATUS, SYNA, TRU, FANG, RH, AMAT, PHM, LSCC, S, S, RPRX, CDW, JBL, BBIO, ONON, BSY, FRSH, FRSH, MLM, MRVI, VSCO, NOW, PAG, TNL, CME, AMED, AZO, BKNG, ESMT, ARES, LPX, CLR, TOST, SNA, SFIX, SPT, ANET, ODFL, AGCO, FIS, BAH, PENN, DUOL, RSKD, ROL, RL, RJF, MASI, EYE, SGHT, BROS, PKDC, MPB, BASXQ,

Investment company Forethought Variable Insurance Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Agilent Technologies Inc, NetApp Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Cintas Corp, Equifax Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Synopsys Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forethought Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Forethought Variable Insurance Trust owns 277 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 13,771 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.54% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 42,339 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.73% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 11,008 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 7,972 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 16,451 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.10%

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 32,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97. The stock is now traded at around $409.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 134.73%. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 245.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 56,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 288.23%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.522900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 4931.21%. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $456.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 384.10%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $294.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 328.85%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $419.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 8,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $63.59 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $73.82.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 88.68%. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 14,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 72.31%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1726.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 70.51%. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $358.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 2,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 87.96%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in PTC Inc by 53.44%. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $119.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 8,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 56.2%. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Forethought Variable Insurance Trust still held 9,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.