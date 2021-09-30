Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys BlackRock Inc, Adobe Inc, Equifax Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: EFX, ADI, QUAL, T, NUE,

EFX, ADI, QUAL, T, NUE, Added Positions: BLK, ADBE, QQQ, NOW, VTI, MA, CRM, MSFT, NEE, ADSK, RNG, NKE, SHV, LMT, CSGP, APD, AMAT, BBY, HOLX, CSX, TXN, STE, MCD, AES, UPS, TROW, ARES, VZ, UL, JNJ, ABT, SBUX, ITW, GRMN, VTGN, WEC, SCHD, PFE, IPG, RDVY, DUK, D, CMCSA, KO, AY, AZN, AEP,

BLK, ADBE, QQQ, NOW, VTI, MA, CRM, MSFT, NEE, ADSK, RNG, NKE, SHV, LMT, CSGP, APD, AMAT, BBY, HOLX, CSX, TXN, STE, MCD, AES, UPS, TROW, ARES, VZ, UL, JNJ, ABT, SBUX, ITW, GRMN, VTGN, WEC, SCHD, PFE, IPG, RDVY, DUK, D, CMCSA, KO, AY, AZN, AEP, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, KLAC, TSM, GOOGL, FB, USFR, IVV, ITOT, BIL, SPLG, SHY, MGC, FNDX, SCHX, MOAT, ABBV, VOO, VGSH, QRVO, PRF, V,

GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, KLAC, TSM, GOOGL, FB, USFR, IVV, ITOT, BIL, SPLG, SHY, MGC, FNDX, SCHX, MOAT, ABBV, VOO, VGSH, QRVO, PRF, V, Sold Out: LRCX, SHW, INTC, AMD, TWLO, CPNG, MXIM, AMGN, VGT, IUSV, ETSY, COST, VUG, ROP, BABA, VB, ANTM, VXF, JPM, AEE, DOCU, TSLA, NVDA, IWV, BUD, TQQQ, WMT, INTU, PRK, WPC, SDY, VOE, HUM, CAT, XOM, IEI, DIS, DG, BRK.B, TTD, SNDL,

Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Adobe Inc, Equifax Inc, Analog Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,163 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,451 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,097 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.91% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 11,154 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,216 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $294.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $112.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $922.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $652.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 32,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $647.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.40%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $238.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58.