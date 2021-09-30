Logo
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys BlackRock Inc, Adobe Inc, Equifax Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Jackson Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Adobe Inc, Equifax Inc, Analog Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,163 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.45%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,451 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,097 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.91%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 11,154 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,216 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $294.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $112.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $922.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $652.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 32,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $647.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.40%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $238.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC.

