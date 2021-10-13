GPOPlus+ CEO Outlines Growth Plan and Provides Update to Investment Community in MoneyTV Interview

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. ( GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced the airing of CEO, Brett H. Pojunis ’s, interview on MoneyTV hosted by Executive Producer and anchor, Donald Baillargeon .

MoneyTV is accessible in over 200 million households in more than 75 countries. For a complete list of the global TV Listings, syndication, and content partners, please visit; http://moneytv.net/global-tv-listing .

Brett’s interview can also be viewed online immediately on GPOPlus+’s website, https://gpox.cc/3ydppMv , or GPOX’s YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/wie1vkKeGwA .

During the interview, Brett and Mr. Baillargeon discussed the following topics:

the GPOX business model of creating industry-specific GPOs compared to business models of traditional Group Purchasing Organizations and/or Buying Groups

leadership’s focus on HealthGPO and further developing its business model

the Company’s exiting stealth mode with a new sustainable and disruptive business model

how GPOX achieved a significant milestone generating over $1 Million in revenue

the expansion of its Leadership team to include a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Laurence Ruhe, and new President, Ron McCormick

the Company’s $5 Million Equity Crowdfunding Offering is open for the public and viewable at invest.gpoplus.com

and viewable at why it’s a good time for investors to look at GPOPlus+, ticker: GPOX

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t watched Brett’s interview yet, stop reading and watch it now !

The interview started with a description by Brett explaining the typical business model of established GPOs and why he feels the GPOX business model of creating industry-specific GPOs is better for our company. Brett said, “Costco is to Consumers, what we ( GPOX, Financial) is to businesses,” providing an analogy that MoneyTV viewers could easily understand.

According to Brett, GPOX has been focusing on developing HealthGPO and he explained the business model and how HealthGPO generates revenue. He continued by explaining how cbdGPO got started by initially aggregating the purchases of raw materials such as CBD isolate and distillate, expanding its product offering to white label and private label services.

He discussed launching future industry-based GPOs, using the analogy and similarity of how Amazon changed the buying habits of Consumers, GPOX’s vision is to change the buying habits of businesses and save them more money.

Brett stated that GPOX exited from stealth mode with a “fantastic business model that’s highly scalable across multiple GPOs in multiple industries.” Brett continued, “we wanted to stay in stealth mode, develop the business model, and go out and generate revenue.” Also mentioning GPOX achieved a milestone of generating over $1 million in revenue.

He addressed questions about the expansion of the GPOX’s new leadership team and provided a brief background, accomplishments, and achievements of the Company’s new CFO, Laurence Ruhe , and new President and Board Member, Ron McCormick .

in addition, Brett discussed GPOX’s $5 Million Equity Crowdfunding Offering that’s available to the public now. He went over the structure of the Units in the offering and explained that each Unit is $1,500.00 and consists of 1,000 common shares of GPOX stock valued at $1.50 per share and a $2.00 bonus Warrant. To explain what a Warrant is in layman’s terms, he compared it to a “coupon” for investors to buy stock directly from the company at a fixed price of $2.00 per share, even if the stock is trading higher.

He closed by encouraging viewers to visit the GPOX Crowdfunding page on invest.gpoplus.com . The crowdfunding page has a lot of information on the company, videos, and links to information on the offering.

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About MoneyTV + Donald Baillargeon

The MoneyTV Network was established in 1996 and now 25 years later and with over 1,000 original episodes, MoneyTV is the longest-running business television program of its kind. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. For more information on MoneyTV, and Executive Producer and Anchor, Donald Baillargeon, please visit the Company’s website at http://moneytv.net . For a complete list of content partners and the global TV Listings, http://moneytv.net/global-tv-listing/ .

Donald Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years and is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com , and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com .

About GPO Plus, Inc. ( GPOX, Financial)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ ( GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPOPlus+’s Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

MoneyTV Contact: