Experian North America Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Second Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Experian North America Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Recognizing its inclusive culture and commitment to employees and communities, the Orange County Register ranked Experian North America as the #1 Top Workplace for the second consecutive year. The award, based on employee feedback in a survey of hundreds of leading companies in Orange County, marks the ninth year Experian has been honored.

“We are honored to be recognized for our inclusive culture and achieving high performance while giving back. All our decisions are driven by the desire to lead with empathy while ensuring our employees feel valued and protected,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “I’m so proud of our organization and all of our amazing colleagues for this award. Being the very best place to work in Orange County for the second year in a row demonstrates the tenacity and compassion of all the people who work at Experian.”

Dedication to Employees

In appreciation of their efforts, Experian issued a ‘Thank You’ Share Award to employees to recognize perseverance through the pandemic, giving employees an equity stake in the company. Experian North America offices were also reopened to fully vaccinated employees while embracing a new, flexible work environment that enables employees to select the working arrangement that is best for them.

“We encourage all employees to celebrate their individual culture, backgrounds and differences. We also understand the importance of publicly sharing our internal commitment to acceptance and tolerance to spark a larger, global impact,” said Justin Hastings, Chief Human Resources Officer of Experian North America. “This has led to increased engagement, as well as new collaborations and opportunities for us to further expand our purpose-driven culture. We are honored that the Orange County Register is recognizing these tireless efforts to make a difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Supporting Our Communities

Experian awarded two Orange County-based organizations with grants this year – The OC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and TGR Foundation (a Tiger Woods Charity). The funds are for scholarships, events and programs that support credit education, small business entrepreneurship, homeownership, and financial inclusion efforts. Also, the company’s Asian American Employee Resource Group raised thousands of dollars through #FeedYourHospital, which supported Asian-owned restaurants that were disproportionately affected by anti-Asian racism and provided meals to front-line healthcare workers at hospitals in Orange Country. In total, Experian employees volunteered more than 900 hours to Orange County-based nonprofits and the company matched funds to those organizations that employees volunteered with and donated to.

Although COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and individuals alike, Experian remains dedicated to helping employees reach their full human potential, demonstrating that values and purpose do not change in challenging times.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005436r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005436/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment