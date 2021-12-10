Logo
Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, January 25thto review fourth-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

  • The webcast and presentation material are accessible at Johnson & Johnson's website www.investor.jnj.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
  • By telephone: for both "listen-only" participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-869-3847. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 201-689-8261.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available until approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 8th. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 877-660-6853. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 201-612-7415. The replay conference ID number for all callers is 13725514.
  • The press release will be available at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) the morning of the conference call.
  • Please refer to www.investor.jnj.com for a complete list of currently planned earnings webcast/conference calls. Please note the first-quarter date of Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Johnson_and_Johnson_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY04075&sd=2021-12-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-investor-conference-call-on-fourth-quarter-results-301442424.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

