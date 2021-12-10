Toyota North America Announces Executive Changes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Toyota North America Announces Executive Changes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Changes impact Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota North America (TNA) today announced executive changes to Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS), with the aim to drive critical business needs in support of TNA's mobility strategy.

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

The following changes are effective January 2022, unless otherwise noted:

Toyota Motor North America Executive Changes

  • Srini Matam is promoted to group vice president, Powertrain and Shared Services, Production Engineering. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing & Production Engineering, TMNA. Matam currently serves as president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV).
  • David Rosieris promoted to president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV). He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing & Production Engineering, TMNA. Rosier currently serves as head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) Powertrain.
  • David Wilson is promoted to group vice president and president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD). He will report to Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations, TMNA. Wilson currently serves as president, TRD.
  • John Tinney, currently group vice president, Powertrain and Shared Services, Production Engineering, will retire after more than 17 years of service to Toyota, effective February 4, 2022.

Toyota Financial Services Executive Changes

  • Scott Cookeis promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin, president and chief executive officer, TFS. Cooke currently serves as group vice president and chief financial officer, TFS.
  • Alec Hageyis promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin, president and chief executive officer, TFS. Hagey currently serves as group vice president of Sales, Product and Marketing, TFS.
  • Joanna Dean is promoted to group vice president, Sales, TFS. She will report to Alec Hagey, senior vice president and chief operating officer. Dean currently serves as vice president, Sales, TFS.
  • Ellen Farrell is promoted to group vice president and chief legal and compliance officer, TFS. She will report to Mark Templin, president and chief executive officer, TFS. Farrell currently serves as vice president, general counsel & secretary, TFS.
  • Vipin Guptatakes on an expanded role as group vice president and chief innovation and digital officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin, president and chief executive officer, TFS. Gupta currently serves as group vice president and chief information officer, TFS.

With more electrified powertrain vehicles on U.S. roads than any other automaker, Toyota is committed to the future of mobility. Earlier this year, Toyota announced plans to debut three new electrified models in the U.S. in 2021—including the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus NX 450h+— and took a major step forward with a $1.29 billion investment in an automotive battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina, called Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

About Toyota
Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama which began production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact:
Carley Cesaretti
[email protected]
469-292-8754

favicon.png?sn=LA03909&sd=2021-12-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-north-america-announces-executive-changes-301442367.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03909&Transmission_Id=202112101300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03909&DateId=20211210
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment