CDP RECOGNIZES CROWN AS CLIMATE CHANGE LEADER

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Performance positions the Company ahead of the global average, the North American regional average and its industry peer group

PR Newswire

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has achieved an "A-" ranking in the Climate Change 2021 report released by CDP, placing it at the "Leadership" level, which is the program's highest tier. With this rating, the Company performed ahead of the global average of "B-," the North American regional average of "C" and its industry peer group, which also averaged a "C." Crown elevated its score from the Climate Change 2020 report and was acknowledged by CDP for its continued sustainability efforts and progress toward its commitments to climate action as part of its Twentyby30 strategy. The highest marks were given to Crown in the following categories: Targets, Scope 1 & 2 Emissions, Scope 3 Emissions, Emissions Reduction Initiatives and Governance.

"We take great pride in our commitment to environmental stewardship and the ambitious goals we have set as part of our Twentyby30 sustainability initiative," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "As part of this, we have taken significant steps in the last two years to accelerate our emissions reduction initiatives. This includes setting science-based climate targets and joining The Climate Pledge where we have committed to implement operational changes and technologies that prioritize greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and elimination strategies and be net-zero carbon across our business operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Our consistent high ranking with CDP for the past six years recognizes our continued leadership and progress as we address climate-related risks and opportunities."

In 2021, a record-breaking 13,000 companies disclosed climate change data to CDP. In the annual rating process, CDP assesses company performance using an independent scoring system that is based on comprehensive and detailed disclosures and considers awareness of climate change issues, management methods and progress toward action against climate change. Participants are graded from A to D-minus.

Key environmental achievements and actions that contributed to Crown's increase in scoring from the Climate Change 2020 report include:

  • Surpassing 2020 Sustainability Goals ahead of schedule. The targets, which were established in 2016 against a 2015 baseline and scheduled for completion by December 31, 2020, included:
      • Reducing GHG emissions by 10% per billion standard units of production, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. The Company also lowered its absolute emissions by almost 14% even while expanding production by nearly the same amount.
      • The company's metal packaging plants exceeded the goal of lowering energy usage by 5% per billion standard units of production.
  • Crown topped its goal of 30% renewable electricity by the end of 2020.
  • The Company had its 2030 GHG emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

To learn more about Crown's Twentyby30 program and the Company's sustainability progress, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact: John Rost, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs; Email: [email protected]

For editorial inquiries: Mallory Schindler, Associate Vice President, FINN Partners; Tel: (239) 247-2786; Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH03723&sd=2021-12-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdp-recognizes-crown-as-climate-change-leader-301442405.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH03723&Transmission_Id=202112101306PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH03723&DateId=20211210
