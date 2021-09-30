Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio owns 18 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+atlantic+blackrock+selects+managed+risk+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 388,102 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
  2. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 198,480 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 214,449 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 255,333 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,273 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 74,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 53,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $131.65, with an estimated average price of $130.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 26,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 32,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.16 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $111.98. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 30,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 82,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.27 and $151.22, with an estimated average price of $147.75.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $177.62 and $194.42, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $74.07 and $80.93, with an estimated average price of $78.34.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 49.75%. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.02%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 183,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $117.84, with an estimated average price of $116.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 30,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.33%. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 20,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.95%. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88. The stock is now traded at around $109.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 20,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider