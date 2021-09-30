Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury

New Purchases: QUAL, IXJ, IEI, MBB, IYJ, IYE,

QUAL, IXJ, IEI, MBB, IYJ, IYE, Added Positions: IEFA, SHV, IEMG,

IEFA, SHV, IEMG, Reduced Positions: EZU, IUSG, IEF, IJR, IUSV, EMB, SHY, HYG, LQD,

EZU, IUSG, IEF, IJR, IUSV, EMB, SHY, HYG, LQD, Sold Out: IVV, TLT, IYG, IXG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio owns 18 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 388,102 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 198,480 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 214,449 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 255,333 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,273 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 74,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 53,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $131.65, with an estimated average price of $130.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 26,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 32,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.16 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $111.98. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 30,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 82,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.27 and $151.22, with an estimated average price of $147.75.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $177.62 and $194.42, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $74.07 and $80.93, with an estimated average price of $78.34.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 49.75%. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.02%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 183,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $117.84, with an estimated average price of $116.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 30,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.33%. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 20,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.95%. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88. The stock is now traded at around $109.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Global Atlantic BlackRock Selects Managed Risk Portfolio still held 20,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.