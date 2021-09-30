Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

New Purchases: SRLN, JBHT,

SRLN, JBHT, Added Positions: SHW, JPM, ABBV, UPS, V, MKC,

SHW, JPM, ABBV, UPS, V, MKC, Reduced Positions: WST, MSFT, ALB, ROP, TGT, ACN, LIN, TXN, SYK, ADI, APD, RTX, NKE, MDT, ABT, HON, MCD, CTAS, JCI, LOW, BDX, EOG, NSC, DOV, GD, PNR, WMT, PEP, UNH, ROST, CSL, CL, ECL, JNJ, CVS, PG, DCI, PFE, NDAQ, GWW, ERIE, XOM, NVT,

WST, MSFT, ALB, ROP, TGT, ACN, LIN, TXN, SYK, ADI, APD, RTX, NKE, MDT, ABT, HON, MCD, CTAS, JCI, LOW, BDX, EOG, NSC, DOV, GD, PNR, WMT, PEP, UNH, ROST, CSL, CL, ECL, JNJ, CVS, PG, DCI, PFE, NDAQ, GWW, ERIE, XOM, NVT, Sold Out: BKLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio owns 53 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+atlantic+franklin+dividend+and+income+managed+risk+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,235 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 19,315 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,200 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,385 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 35,500 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%

Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.95 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.68 and $182.93, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.78 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $21.91.

Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 21.18%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio still held 13,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.