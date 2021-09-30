Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

- New Purchases: SRLN, JBHT,
- Added Positions: SHW, JPM, ABBV, UPS, V, MKC,
- Reduced Positions: WST, MSFT, ALB, ROP, TGT, ACN, LIN, TXN, SYK, ADI, APD, RTX, NKE, MDT, ABT, HON, MCD, CTAS, JCI, LOW, BDX, EOG, NSC, DOV, GD, PNR, WMT, PEP, UNH, ROST, CSL, CL, ECL, JNJ, CVS, PG, DCI, PFE, NDAQ, GWW, ERIE, XOM, NVT,
- Sold Out: BKLN,
For the details of Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+atlantic+franklin+dividend+and+income+managed+risk+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,235 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 19,315 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,200 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,385 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 35,500 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.95 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.68 and $182.93, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.78 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $21.91.Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 21.18%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Global Atlantic Franklin Dividend and Income Managed Risk Portfolio still held 13,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.
