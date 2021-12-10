Logo
RUM Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSXV:RUM) (the "Company" or "Rocky Mountain"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), today reported the shareholder voting results of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting held December 10, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Shareholders voted and approved to fix the number of directors at five (5).

Five individuals were nominated as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  1. Peter J. Byrne
  2. Frank Coleman
  3. Robert Normandeau
  4. Allison Radford
  5. Jonathan Armoyan

Four nominees received the requisite majority of votes and will be directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

  1. Peter J. Byrne
  2. Frank Coleman
  3. Robert Normandeau
  4. Allison Radford

Shareholders voted and approved to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizes the directors to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders voted and approved to authorize a continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan as adopted August 23, 2010.

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain owns 100% of Andersons Liquor Inc. ("Andersons"), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, which now own and operate 26 private liquor stores in that province, up from 18 stores since the Common Shares began trading in December 2008. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as investment decisions. In particular, results achieved in 2021 and previous periods might not be a certain indication of future performance, which is subject to other risks, including but not limited to changes in operational policies, changes in management, changes in strategic focus, market conditions and customer preferences, the impact from COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and third party suppliers. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, the risks that these events may not materialize as well as those additional factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in RUM's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be obtained at www.sedar.com. If they do materialize, there remains a risk of non-execution for any reason. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Allison Radford
Chief Executive Officer
(780) 483-8183

Sarah Stelmack
Chief Financial Officer
(780) 483-8177

SOURCE: Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677094/RUM-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=677094

