Asymchem Announces Shares Listing on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKE)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Asymchem Announces Shares Listing on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKE)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEDA TIANJIN, China, Dec. 10, 2021

TEDA TIANJIN, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem, a leading contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the global pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce its debut on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKE) through a public offering of H shares.

Asymchem_Logo.jpg

The listing consists of 18,415,400 H shares, listed under the codename "6821", at an issue price of HK$ 388.00 (~49.77 USD) per share, raising net proceeds of approximately HK$ 6,850 million (~878 million USD).

The proceeds from the H-share offering will be used to further improve Asymchem's global operations by increasing capacities and diversifying capabilities for small molecule development and manufacturing. Additionally the funds will allow Asymchem to invest further in R&D, emerging services and maintaining the company's technical leadership.

"The H-share listing is important milestone in the evolution of Asymchem," stated Dr. Hong Hao, Chairman & CEO of Asymchem, "and speaks to our ongoing investment in innovative technologies. We would like to thank everyone for their long-term support and trust. We have worked tirelessly to become a technology-driven global leader among CDMOs and a partner of choice for the global pharmaceutical industry."

With this new listing, Asymchem will have achieved both A shares, as listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002821.SZ) and H shares as listed on the Hong Kong Exchange.

About Asymchem
Founded in 1999, Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 7000 employees based in PR China, US, and EU. Our mission is to be an essential player in the global pharmaceutical supply chain supporting drug development with innovative technological solutions in small molecule drug development and production.

DISCLAIMER
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Asymchem nor its subsidiaries assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

favicon.png?sn=CL04245&sd=2021-12-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asymchem-announces-shares-listing-on-the-hong-kong-exchange-hke-301442491.html

SOURCE Asymchem

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04245&Transmission_Id=202112101545PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04245&DateId=20211210
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment