AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PagerDuty Inc, FormFactor Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Everbridge Inc

insider
Investment company AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PagerDuty Inc, FormFactor Inc, Sea, Elastic NV, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Everbridge Inc, Apple Inc, Fabrinet during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF. As of 2021Q3, AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF owns 34 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphaclone+alternative+alpha++etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF
  1. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 4,311 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 9,455 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,722 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,349 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
  5. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,949 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 23,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 25,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $138.84 and $171.49, with an estimated average price of $153.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $705.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $47.13 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $129.52 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $148.17.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Sold Out: Fabrinet (FN)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Fabrinet. The sale prices were between $89.5 and $108.81, with an estimated average price of $98.02.

Sold Out: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23.



insider