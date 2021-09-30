AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PagerDuty Inc, FormFactor Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, PD, FORM, SE, ESTC, MRNA, MSFT, SHAK, CDXS, SQ, CRWD, ZM, PTON,
- Added Positions: LRCX, W, TRTN, AMZN, ROKU, PYPL, TWLO, NFLX, TSLA, NTNX, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: BILL, HUBS, MELI, CVNA, PZZA, ETSY, DASH, PANW,
- Sold Out: GNRC, RUN, EVBG, AAPL, FN, SKY, FB, COST, HZNP, CPNG, SNOW, DIS, LAD, EB, SLQT,
These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 4,311 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 9,455 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,722 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,349 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,949 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 23,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 25,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $138.84 and $171.49, with an estimated average price of $153.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $705.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $47.13 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $129.52 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $148.17.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Sold Out: Fabrinet (FN)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Fabrinet. The sale prices were between $89.5 and $108.81, with an estimated average price of $98.02.Sold Out: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23.
