RLI Announces Promotion of Brian A. Schick to Vice President, Surety and Thomas J. Ward to Vice President, Risk Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that it has promoted two leaders to new roles, effective immediately.

Brian A. Schick, Vice President, Contract Surety has been promoted to Vice President, Surety. In his new role, Schick will have executive leadership and oversight responsibility for RLI’s Contract, Miscellaneous and Commercial (including Energy) Surety business. Schick has 27 years of insurance industry experience. He joined RLI in 2011 through RLI’s acquisition of Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC). He was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Contract Surety in 2013 and Vice President, Contract Surety in 2019. Prior to joining RLI, he served in a leadership role at CBIC. Schick holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Washington University.

Thomas J. Ward, Assistant Vice President, Risk Services has been promoted to Vice President, Risk Services. In his new role, Ward will have executive leadership and oversight responsibility for RLI’s Risk Services group. Ward has 37 years of insurance industry experience and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation. He joined RLI in 1997 as Director, Executive Products Group. He was promoted to Director, Risk Services in 2007, and then to Assistant Vice President, Risk Services in 2009. Ward holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from DePaul University.

“Brian and Tom are both proven leaders with deep industry expertise, a track record of success and demonstrated commitment to our company and customers,” said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “I’m confident they will lead the continued success of their respective teams and advance RLI’s business.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 46 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005012/en/

