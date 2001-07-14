Logo
Zurn to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial (Virtual) Summit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial (Virtual) Summit on December 14, 2021.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.zurnwatersolutions.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Zurn Water Solutions Corporation as of the date of the release, and Zurn assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. For further discussion of the factors and risks associated with Zurn’s business, refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Zurn’s Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2021, as well as Zurn’s quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211210005545r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005545/en/

