Zurn to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial (Virtual) Summit

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial (Virtual) Summit on December 14, 2021.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.zurnwatersolutions.com.

