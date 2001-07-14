Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.09 per common share, payable January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005506/en/