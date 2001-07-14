Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) provides an update on the fund’s direct investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics as of November 30, 2021, on the company website here. On a monthly basis, details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund’s inception through November 30, 2021. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund’s sub-adviser.

