Trinity Industries, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:TRN, Financial) has declared an increase in its quarterly dividend to 23 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The new dividend reflects an increase of approximately 10% compared to the most recent quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 231st consecutively paid dividend, is payable January 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2021.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005543/en/

