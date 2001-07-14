U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Responds to Request From TherapeuticsMD to Revise Certain Manufacturing Testing Limits for ANNOVERA®

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) (“TXMD” or the “Company”), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that the FDA determined that it could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for ANNOVERA through the sNDA previously submitted by the Company. In its complete response letter, the FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information that could support approval of revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits. The Company will continue to manufacture and supply ANNOVERA under the existing approved specifications.

The sNDA requested minor revisions to the in vitro release testing specification for ANNOVERA to allow for normal commercial manufacturing variation. The Company submitted the proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits to allow it to efficiently and quickly increase supply to meet anticipated patient demand for ANNOVERA.

“The Company will continue to manufacture and supply ANNOVERA under the existing specification and will work with the FDA to address their comments,” said Hugh O’Dowd, President of TherapeuticsMD.

ANNOVERA was approved by the FDA in August 2018 as the only long-lasting, reversible, procedure-free birth control.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

