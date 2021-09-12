Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez Sold $21.5 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Gonzalez (insider trades) sold 174,100 shares of ABBV on 12/09/2021 at an average price of $123.23 a share. The total sale was $21.5 million.
For the complete insider trading history of ABBV, click here.
