ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund Buys APA Group, Williams Inc, National Grid PLC, Sells Transurban Group, Eiffage SA, Spark Infrastructure Group

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys APA Group, Williams Inc, National Grid PLC, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Entergy Corp, sells Transurban Group, Eiffage SA, Spark Infrastructure Group, Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund owns 36 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+global+infrastructure+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund
  1. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 79,215 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.24%
  2. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 83,371 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
  3. Atlas Arteria Ltd (ALX) - 694,216 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
  4. Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 106,426 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.47%
  5. National Grid PLC (NG.) - 263,115 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.20%
New Purchase: APA Group (APA)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in APA Group. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 283,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 60,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Grid PLC (NG.)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 66.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 263,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 90,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gibson Energy Inc (GEI)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Gibson Energy Inc by 90.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 110,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SSE PLC (SSE)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in SSE PLC by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 134,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iberdrola SA (IBE)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 152,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aena SME SA (AENA)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Aena SME SA by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.5 and $149.3, with an estimated average price of $136.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Spark Infrastructure Group. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.68.

Sold Out: Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Sold Out: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Pennon Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Reduced: Transurban Group (TCL)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Transurban Group by 86.06%. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 21,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Eiffage SA (FGR)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Eiffage SA by 96.7%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sydney Airport (SYD)

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Sydney Airport by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 420,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund.





