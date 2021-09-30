ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund Buys APA Group, Williams Inc, National Grid PLC, Sells Transurban Group, Eiffage SA, Spark Infrastructure Group

- New Purchases: APA, WMB, ETR,
- Added Positions: NG., PPL, GEI, SSE, IBE, AENA, CWEN, EXC, GAPB, SO, ENB, ALX, CCI, PEG, SRG, GET, ENG, EDP, TRP, BEPC, FER, NEP, CPFE3, CCRO3, ETL,
- Reduced Positions: TCL, FGR, SYD, DG, REE, AST,
- Sold Out: SKI, TAEE11, PNW, PNN,
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 79,215 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.24%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 83,371 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
- Atlas Arteria Ltd (ALX) - 694,216 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
- Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 106,426 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.47%
- National Grid PLC (NG.) - 263,115 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.20%
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in APA Group. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 283,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 60,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: National Grid PLC (NG.)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 66.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 263,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 90,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gibson Energy Inc (GEI)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Gibson Energy Inc by 90.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 110,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SSE PLC (SSE)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in SSE PLC by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 134,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 152,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aena SME SA (AENA)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Aena SME SA by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.5 and $149.3, with an estimated average price of $136.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Spark Infrastructure Group. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.68.Sold Out: Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $38.15.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.Sold Out: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Pennon Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $12.6.Reduced: Transurban Group (TCL)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Transurban Group by 86.06%. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 21,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eiffage SA (FGR)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Eiffage SA by 96.7%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Sydney Airport (SYD)
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Sydney Airport by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 420,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund. Also check out:
