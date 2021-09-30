Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund Buys Barclays PLC, AEON Mall Co, MetLife Inc, Sells Seven & i Holdings Co, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays PLC, AEON Mall Co, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Imperial Oil, sells Seven & i Holdings Co, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund owns 578 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

InMode Ltd (INMD) - 6,800 shares, 236.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 175 shares, 203.66% of the total portfolio. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 4,500 shares, 198.24% of the total portfolio. BayCurrent Consulting Inc (6532) - 900 shares, 197.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.71% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 600 shares, 195.43% of the total portfolio.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.828400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 151.45%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in AEON Mall Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1629 and $1780, with an estimated average price of $1692.83. The stock is now traded at around $1643.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 143.37%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 142.86%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 135.59%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 132.48%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $218.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 132.37%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 105.13%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 79.32%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in CyberAgent Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $1910 and $2386, with an estimated average price of $2140.35. The stock is now traded at around $1984.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.81%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.69%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in NGK Insulators Ltd by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $1721 and $1983, with an estimated average price of $1848.98. The stock is now traded at around $1875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.49%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Yamato Holdings Co Ltd by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $2777 and $3370, with an estimated average price of $3041.84. The stock is now traded at around $2723.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.28%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in SSAB AB by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.49%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in ARC Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.08.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Atco Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.5 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $42.63.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Relo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2121 and $2595, with an estimated average price of $2413.48.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $98.89 and $158.93, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 85.79%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 83.61%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in by 9999%. The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 82.32%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.