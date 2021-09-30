Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund Buys Barclays PLC, AEON Mall Co, MetLife Inc, Sells Seven & i Holdings Co, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: BARC, 8905, MET, WBA, IMO, CMI, TWE, 4516, PPC, SGP, 8750, EVR, NLOK, SBB B, SBB B, INDV, 2914, 9697, GNW, 2371, RMS, MTD, 8725, PUB, CAT, ALGN, ON, BHP, 6178, SAB, JMT, 7189, UBSG, OR, HM B, CENTA, HSIC, RDN, NTAP, 9509, CS, SBGI, ABBN, 2587, AGS, TDC, CNA, RBREW, FBU, ALV, 8804, FMG, WN, WAT, ARW, YELP, AGCO, STX, 7741, DOCS, LII, CIEN, DEMANT, CF, 4544, 4452, ZM, AAL,
- Added Positions: LSPD, BAM, IPL, RDSB, MQG, WBC, ALB, ALTR, SAN, 4751, ATVI, 5333, 9064, SSAB B, 9201, 3994, BP., BNS, LGEN, 4528, 9449, 5110, 5101, EVR, AO., ANDR, 9404, RSW, VOLV B, NOK, SAFE, WFG, JLL, 9508, BUCN, CSR, RDWR, RIO, B4B, ALLY, MIN, ENSG, ROG, EQN, TGS, 6965, CABK, SPOT, CHX, SMPL, UBER, 4911, CVNA, 2579, PNDX B, LBRT, JBGS, 7649, FEVR, SIX, QTWO, LPRO, FOXF, PEGA, MGGT, ENT, FUTR, AIBG, OSH, CBA, GC, BBD.B, XEL, REL, OKE, MNRO, MDT, GLNG, FISV, EXPE, FUN, ELY, CAP, 6479, 8252, 6902, MOCORP, HEIA, RI, EO, EL, 8303, MTX, BA., PRO, BX, REDD, REDD, LRE, UTG, ULVR,
- Reduced Positions: 3382, PNFP, KMB, MRVL, MS, BLK, TELL, 8114, INFO, PRX, VBK, CHD, CSGN, ESSITY B, CPU, 6586, WMB, 3064, BOL, APT, LISP, G, 3626, HUBB, NXE, TRU, MCO, 1802, EXO, 9616, BDX, PB, 4581, SINCH, RKT, 9519, 6370, PFGC, 3281, WING, BRP, SLAB, SNC, GTLS, CCL, 3769, JET2, BLND, KINV B, TEMN, IAG, WES, 3549, THG, NEXI, CCO, PRMW, 4385, VTR, SOI, AMS, IWG, WIX, 6532, BT.A, VIS, ITV, 6035, ENR, DECK, TGT, OCDO, BHG, TDOC, 8369, 9101, 9020, AMAT, GSK, TKWY, DNB, 9605, BATS, AENA, CRTO, 9468, INF, BFIT, NFE, SBMO, DUFN, 9009, 9008, PNDORA, INMD, DKNG, FLTR, DOM, HLE, AZEK, RXT, EDEN, ALO, DSM, RTN,
- Sold Out: ARX, CYH, ACO.X, 8876, C, MTH, SYF, TTWO, ICLR, THC, SPT, SVS, 9719, FTNT, BBY, AGK, ANTM, JAZZ, IGG, LUNE, TOP, HCA, WMT, ZO1, EMP.A, SIX2, UHS, KR, JYSK, RWC, DANSKE, CG, EL, HVN, ATA, OMC, OMI, ORA, CARG, SYDB, RF, ALSN, 8604, MMI, QLT, 1925, JBH, FAF, BGN, 9948, HAIN, NYCB, 5232, RY, 8410, 6988, RAND, 4985, FIZZ, HAS, BC8, QDEL, 4471, 2121, 9956, BOKA, ITRK,
For the details of Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+global+market+neutral+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund
- InMode Ltd (INMD) - 6,800 shares, 236.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 175 shares, 203.66% of the total portfolio.
- Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 4,500 shares, 198.24% of the total portfolio.
- BayCurrent Consulting Inc (6532) - 900 shares, 197.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.71%
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 600 shares, 195.43% of the total portfolio.
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.828400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 151.45%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AEON Mall Co Ltd (8905)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in AEON Mall Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1629 and $1780, with an estimated average price of $1692.83. The stock is now traded at around $1643.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 143.37%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 142.86%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 135.59%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 132.48%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $218.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 132.37%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 105.13%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 79.32%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CyberAgent Inc (4751)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in CyberAgent Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $1910 and $2386, with an estimated average price of $2140.35. The stock is now traded at around $1984.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.81%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.69%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NGK Insulators Ltd (5333)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in NGK Insulators Ltd by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $1721 and $1983, with an estimated average price of $1848.98. The stock is now traded at around $1875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.49%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Yamato Holdings Co Ltd (9064)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in Yamato Holdings Co Ltd by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $2777 and $3370, with an estimated average price of $3041.84. The stock is now traded at around $2723.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.28%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SSAB AB (SSAB B)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund added to a holding in SSAB AB by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.49%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ARC Resources Ltd (ARX)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in ARC Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $9.47.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.08.Sold Out: Atco Ltd (ACO.X)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Atco Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.5 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $42.63.Sold Out: Relo Group Inc (8876)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Relo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2121 and $2595, with an estimated average price of $2413.48.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97.Reduced: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $98.89 and $158.93, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 85.79%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 83.61%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: (IPL)
Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund reduced to a holding in by 9999%. The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 82.32%. Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund still held -18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.
