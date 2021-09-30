Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cosan SA, Samsung Electronics Co, Sells Cosan SA

New Purchases: CSAN3,

Investment company Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cosan SA, Samsung Electronics Co, Tencent Holdings, ICICI Bank, sells Cosan SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust. As of 2021Q3, Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 503,740 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.40% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 740,232 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 674,900 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15% Titan Co Ltd (TITAN) - 730,837 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 130,735 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.75%

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $21.7 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $24.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,364,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $119.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 503,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $76900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 740,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 674,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 116.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 713,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 130,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Titan Co Ltd by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $1671.4 and $2161.85, with an estimated average price of $1873.82. The stock is now traded at around $2373.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 730,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust sold out a holding in Cosan SA. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $21.03, with an estimated average price of $18.34.