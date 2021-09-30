Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cosan SA, Samsung Electronics Co, Sells Cosan SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cosan SA, Samsung Electronics Co, Sells Cosan SA

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cosan SA, Samsung Electronics Co, Tencent Holdings, ICICI Bank, sells Cosan SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust. As of 2021Q3, Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+currie+emerging+markets+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 503,740 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.40%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 740,232 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 674,900 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
  4. Titan Co Ltd (TITAN) - 730,837 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 130,735 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.75%
New Purchase: Cosan SA (CSAN3)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $21.7 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $24.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,364,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $119.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 503,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $76900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 740,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 674,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 116.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 713,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 130,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Titan Co Ltd (TITAN)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust added to a holding in Titan Co Ltd by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $1671.4 and $2161.85, with an estimated average price of $1873.82. The stock is now traded at around $2373.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 730,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cosan SA (CSAN)

Legg Mason Global Asset Management Trust sold out a holding in Cosan SA. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $21.03, with an estimated average price of $18.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund. Also check out:

1. Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider